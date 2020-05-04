Cuttack: Khuntni Range officials detained eight men for poaching wild boar at Parbatipur village in Krushnapur area under Athagarh Forest Division in Odisha on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the officials conducted a raid at Parbatipur village and detained three persons and recovered flesh of wild boars from their possession.

Following the interrogation to the three accused, the officials conducted multiple raids at Kuspangi and Paniama villages and detained five more persons in this connection. They also seized country-made gun, noose, a skin of deer, a pair of horns.

Poaching of wild boars was gradually on the rise in the region amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

Athagarh Forest division recently hit the headlines for busting the illegal trade of pangolin and its scales.