Bhubaneswar: At least 8 people sustained critical injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a house in Patrapada of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Sources said, the mishap occurred while they were cooking in the morning hours, leaving 8 people critically injured.

On hearing loud explosion, some locals rushed to the house and saw eight persons have critical burn injuries, then they immediately rushed them to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for medical treatment.

Among the eight injured, one sustained more than 50 percent burn injuries was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed, Khandagiri police reached the spot and have started the probe into the matter.