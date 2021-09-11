8 Covid-19 deaths reported in Odisha, 2 from Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

With the death of the 8 COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,092

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 53 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 55 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3. A 88 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension & Alcoholic.

4. A 60 years old Male of Dhenkanal District.

5. A 32 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Post transplant on immunosuppressant.

6. A 77 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Anemia.

7. A 90 years old Female of Malkangiri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8. A 85 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Hypertension.