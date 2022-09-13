8 coal mines including 2 of Odisha auctioned today

New Delhi: As many as 8 coal mines including two from Odisha was auctioned today. The Coal Ministry conducted e-auction of eight mines in total of five States under the commercial coal mining auction.

As per reports, the total coal reserves of these mines are 2157.48 million ton. The 2 auctioned coal mines of Odisha include Rampia and Dip Side of Rampia.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd acquired Bandha North coal mine in Madhya Pradesh, while Avassa Ferro Alloys Private Ltd bagged Dahegaon/Makardhokra-IV reserve in Maharashtra out of the eight blocks which were put up for e-auction by the government for commercial mining on Tuesday.

Madhya Bharat Minerals Private Ltd got Sursa reserve in Chhattisgarh, while Marki Mangli-IV coal reserve in Maharashtra was pouched by Sobhagya Mercantile Ltd.

Jitpur reserve in Jharkhand was acquired by Terri Mining Private Ltd while Rampia and Dip side of Rampia in Odisha were won by Jhar Mineral Resource Private Ltd.

Basantpur coal block in Jharkhand was bagged by Gangaramchak Mining Private Ltd.

Out of these eight blocks, five are full explored while three reserves are partially explored mines.

The total geological reserves for these eight coal mines are 2157 million tonnes and the cumulative peak rate capacity for these reserves are 19.31 million tonnes per annum.

The Coal Ministry will conduct e-auction of two more reserves on Wednesday.

