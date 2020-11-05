illegal mining in Jajpur

8 arrested for illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals in Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur : At least eight people have been arrested for allegedly extraction and transportation of minor minerals illegally from different places in Odisha’s Jajpur district in last 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

Police also seized 14 heavy vehicles and three compressor machines used in illegal mining of minor minerals in the district.

Police sources said, the seizure include three compressor machines, six Tractors, eight trucks, loaded with minor minerals.

The vehicles carrying minerals illegally have violated both Motor Vehicle and Mining rules, police added.

