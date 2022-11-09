8 arrested for attack on rationalists in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight (8) people have been arrested by Commissionerate police for an attack on rationalists in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning that, there was a major group clash in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur yesterday (Tuesday) when rationalists and ritualists attacked each other over the eating restrictions on lunar eclipse.

According to reports, tension was witnessed at Lohia Academy in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

