8 arrested for attack on rationalists in Bhubaneswar

By Sudeshna Panda 0
attack on rationalists in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight (8) people have been arrested by Commissionerate police for an attack on rationalists in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning that, there was a major group clash in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur yesterday (Tuesday) when rationalists and ritualists attacked each other over the eating restrictions on lunar eclipse.

The attack on rationalists in Bhubaneswar was much talked about and discussed in various forums.

According to reports, tension was witnessed at Lohia Academy in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

It is further noteworthy that, as many as eight (8) ritualists have been arrested by Commissionerate police for an attack on rationalists in Bhubaneswar.

You might also like
State

STA uses Odia movie Daman to create awareness about learners license

State

Odisha: Brown sugar worth over 2 crore seized

State

Hyva truck runs over 9 class girl student in Sambalpur

State

Odisha: Suryabanshi Suraj takes oath as MLA of Dhamnagar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.