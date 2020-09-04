8 Arrested, Deer Meat And Skin Seized In Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Deer meat ‘venison’ and skin has been seized near Chandaka Forest Range in Bhubaneswar today. According to reports, 8 persons have been arrested in this connection.

A joint raid was conducted by the Chandaka Forest officials and Chadaka Police after a tip-off.  The officials have seized deer meat, deer skin, bombs and country-made pistols in the raid.

Eight poachers have been arrested in this connection, the investigation is still underway.

