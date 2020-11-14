7th Pay Commission: Union Government Gave This Gift To Central Employees And Pensioners Before Diwali So Far

Before the Diwali this year, Modi government has taken important decisions on bonus, ALTC voucher scheme and life certificate. Bonus was announced giving relief to central employees and pensioners. The benefit of the bonus was given to more than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees.

On the other hand, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC), which is given to the central employees every 4 years, has been introduced by the government this time under the cash voucher scheme so that the employees can take advantage of the scheme even without traveling. Under this, central employees can purchase services and goods that attract 12 per cent or more GST.

After these two decisions, two days before Diwali (November 12), the government has introduced door step service through Postman for Digital Life Certificate (DLAC) giving relief to pensioners. Now pensioners will be able to submit the life certificate through the postman. In the midst of the Corona crisis, pensioners who are unable to submit a life certificate will get the most from it. Postmen can submit certificates online by reaching the pensioners’ home.

Significantly, due to the Corona crisis, the old rate of dearness allowance (17 per cent) is being paid to the employees and pensioners while the current rate is fixed at 21 per cent. However, only after June 2021 can the government takes a decision on dearness allowance. How much dearness allowance will be given to the employees can be decided after this day.

(Source: jansatta.com)