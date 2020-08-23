7th Pay Commission: This bumper allowance including TA, DA, HRA in this central government job

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has sought applications for the posts of Junior Scientist Officer. This application has been sought for the headquarters of the Navy. According to 7th Pay Commission, those getting jobs in these posts will get salary.

Those candidates who are interested for the job according to the salary of this 7th Pay Commission, can apply on the UPSDC official website – upsconline.nic.in.

The last date for receipt of applications is August 27, 2020.

After successful completion of the recruitment process, the applicant will be appointed at Level-8 of 7th CPC Pay Scale. Meaning, the successful candidate will be given monthly salary ranging from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100.

Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Traveling Allowance (TA) and other monthly allowances will also be met under the 7th Pay Commission.

The nature of government job offer is permanent and after successful completion of the recruitment process, the applicant will be appointed as a Group ‘B’ Gazetted Officer in the Central Government.

Applicants applying for 7th CPC government job must have a Bachelor’s degree in Physics / Applied Physics / Chemistry / Polymer Chemistry / Electronics from a recognized university or a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from a recognized university or Electronics / Telecommunication / Computer Science Should have engineering degree in / Information Technology / Metallurgy / Mechanical / Aeronautical / Chemical.

The applicant should note that relaxation is given at the discretion of UPSC on the basis of merit in the case of candidates, otherwise qualified in case of candidates.

Speaking of experience, two years of experience in the field of production, development or quality in Central / State Government / UT Administration or Autonomous or Statutory Organization / Public Sector Undertakings / Universities / Recognized Research Institutes or Stock Exchanges of India Should have experience in Ordnance / Electronics / Aeronautical / Under-water application from listed private organization organizations.

Age Limit: A general category candidate should not cross 30 years of closing date. For the OBC candidates, age relaxation is given at 3 years, upper age limit for OBC candidate is 33 years while upper age limit for SC and ST candidate is 35 years on the normal completion date.