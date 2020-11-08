7th Pay Commission: These Government Employees Will Get Increased Salary, Gift Of Bonus Before Diwali

This Diwali will definitely bring happiness on the face of government employees as various State governments have announced Diwali bonuses for their employees. From Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, these state government employees are going to get a large increment from this festival.

There is good news for the government employees of Madhya Pradesh. The state government has decided to give them a big gift before Diwali. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has approved the arrears of State government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. In this regard, the State Finance Department has issued a notification approving the dues.

The decision of the State government is likely to benefit lakhs of employees of the state. This Diwali bonus given by the government is being welcomed. As per the latest information, advance bonus will be given to the State government employees from November 2020 to March 2021. However, only employees whose salary is Rs 40,000 or less will be able to avail this bonus.

Uttar Pradesh: The State government of Uttar Pradesh has also decided to give large scale Diwali bonuses to its employees this season.

According to the State government’s announcement, about 14,82,187 government employees will be given a bonus equal to their 30 days’ salary. However, this would lead to a liability of Rs 1,023 crore on the State exchequer.

The State government has decided to give a bonus of Rs 6,908 to each employee. It also plans to credit 75 percent of this amount to the General Provident Fund (GPF) account of state employees, while 25 percent or Rs 1,727 will be paid as cash.

Tamil Nadu: The State government employees of Tamil Nadu are also expected to get a large increment from this festival as the State has announced a Diwali bonus for 2,91,000 government employees. The State government has announced that a bonus of Rs 210.48 crore has been set aside for employees of public sector undertakings in the state.

While making the announcement, the State government said that this is being done despite the finances of these corporates suffering due to stagnation of services due to the Corona epidemic. With the decision of the government, more than 2.91 lakh employees will get salary hike. These employees include workers in Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ category.

The Tamil Nadu government said in a notification that 8.33 percent Diwali bonus will be given to all PSUs making profit or loss. A total of 1.67 percent will be added to it in the form of ex-gratia.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)