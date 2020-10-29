The Haryana government has given a big deal to its Group-C and Group-D employees before Diwali. The state government has decided that funds will be transferred to the employees as advance bonus in view of festivals. According to the decision, Rs 18,000 will be given to Group-C employees and Rs 12,000 to Group-D employees.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a resolution in this regard, an information was shared on Wednesday through an official statement. According to the statement, this advance will be given only to regular employees.

The statement said that ’employees will be paid in the first week of November. This decision will benefit 2,29,631 regular employees of Group-C and Group-D of the state government. It will cost Rs 386.40 crores. The advance amount will be interest free and will be recovered in a maximum of 12 installments.

Union workers also get big gifts: Union employees have got two big gifts before Diwali. It has been decided to give Diwali bonus to more than 30 lakh non-gaged employees. With this, male workers will also get the facility of child care leave. This facility will be available in the case of single parents.