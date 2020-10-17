7th Pay Commission: These government employees get Diwali gifts, they are getting big benefits

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved a special festival package for state employees. In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it has also been decided that on the lines of the central government, now state employees will also get an advance of Rs 10,000.

A statement on the decision taken in the cabinet meeting said that “this facility will be given to all the employees of the state government and it will remain in force till March 31, 2021”. Under this scheme, an advance special festival package of Rs 10,000 has been sanctioned to government employees, which will be interest free. With this decision taken in the cabinet meeting, the state government will spend about one thousand crore rupees.

The statement said that just as the Modi government has approved the advance special festive package for central government employees, the Yogi government has approved the proposal to implement it on the same lines. The advance amount will be given through the State Bank of India (SBI), which can be recovered in a maximum of ten installments. With this, a decision has been taken to give a special cash package in lieu of Leave Travel Facility (LTC) in the cabinet.

Central employees are also getting benefit: Central Government is offering advance of Rs 10,000 to every employee under Special Festival Advance Scheme. This advance can be refunded in 10 installments. The government will spend about 4000 crores on this scheme. Its direct benefit is being given to 48 lakh central employees.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)