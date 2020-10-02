7th Pay Commission: These employees will soon get a big gift, government is making arrangements!

The Maharashtra State College Universities Employee Action Committee has called off its strike which began on September 24. The committee, headed by eight non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities, has taken this decision after talks with the government. The committee has given this information by issuing a statement.

This committee is opposed to the non-implementation of the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission for non-teaching employees of non-agricultural universities. Other demands include time-bound promotion scheme, five-day work week, pension of retired employees and changes in the recruitment system.

A statement issued by committee on Thursday said a telephone conversation between the committee member and the state’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant took place. It has been decided that the first few demands will be met immediately. In view of this, and as per the appeal of the minister, the protest is being withdrawn. However, if the demands are not met, the committee will resume its strike from October 19.

Deepak Mor, general secretary of Maharashtra Vidyapeeth Magaswariya Staff Federation said that as per the discussion we have been assured that the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission and time bound promotion will be implemented within 15 days.

Explain that due to opposition from non-teaching officials and staff, five state universities in Nagpur, Nanded, Aurangabad, Amravati and Jalgaon have announced postponement of final year examinations. In such a situation, the students will get relief after the government’s assurance.

(With inputs from jansatta)