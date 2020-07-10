The State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday dismissed the review petition relating to Dearness Allowance (DA) of the Government of Bengal. In this petition, the SAT was asked to reconsider the order stating that state employees are entitled to equal DA of central employees. The West Bengal government has filed a petition against this order, saying that in this adverse situation of Corona crisis, the treasury has been affected, so the decision should be reconsidered.

SAT disagreed on this argument and other arguments in the state government’s petition and said that there is no basis for the petition and hence it is quashed. The Mamta government can now take the matter to the Calcutta High Court or the Supreme Court. However, the payment of DA dues is a long pending demand of state government employees.

It is to be noted that there is a huge difference of 21 per cent in the DA received by West Bengal government employees and central employees. The tribunal clarified that the instructions given by the High Court to pay dearness allowance to government employees will be restored.

Earlier, on 26 July last year, the SAT issued an order stating that state government employees are entitled to get DA on equal pay to central government employees, and the state government has to pay all dues to its employees Should consider It was also said that like the Central Government, the DA of the State Government should be decided on the basis of the Consumer Price Index.