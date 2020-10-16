7th Pay Commission: Salary of central employees may be increased! Modi government is doing this arrangement

In the midst of the Corona crisis, the Modi government is arranging an increase in the salaries of central employees. The government may change the base year of the Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). The government is going to issue a new CPI-IW and its base year will be 2016. A top Labour Ministry official shared this information.

If this happens then it is possible to increase the DA. This will benefit 48 lakh central employees. There will be a direct increase in the salary of the employees. This is because the dearness allowance of employees is based on CPI-IW.

Changes in the base year have a direct impact on the DA. According to the top official, Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar may release the new CPI-IW index on October 21. This is the government’s support for DA allowance.

However, the increase in DA has been postponed till June 2021 due to the Corona crisis and currently employees are being given DA at the rate of 17% only. This means it may take some time for the salaries of government employees to rise. Changing the base year of CPI-IW will also increase the minimum wage of private sector workers.

These two decisions on DA so far this year: The government increased the DA of employees by four percent in March this year. The DA was increased from 17 per cent to 21 per cent after the Modi Cabinet’s decision. In March, the gift of increase was received, due to Corona infection in April, it was decided that from January 2020 to June 2021, dearness allowance will not increase.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)