7th Pay commission: Modi government took this decision on the basis of performance of central employees

After reviewing the periodic performance of central government employees, the Narendra Modi government finally took a decision on August 28, 2020. The Department of Personnel and Training has issued an official memorandum on periodic review of Central Government employees. The administration has to be strengthened under Rule 48 of the Fundamental Rules (FR) 560) 1 (L) and CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972.

Explaining the purpose of the move of the DoPT Office Memorandum, it said, "The fundamental rule (FR) 560) 1 (l) and Rule 48 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, are intended to make the administrative machinery more responsible and stronger." To achieve efficiency, economy and speed in disposal of administration and government functions at all levels.

It has been clarified that there is no provision for premature retirement of government employees under these rules which is one of the penalties prescribed under CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965. “To bring better clarity to the existing guidelines and to enable uniform implementation,” an attempt has been made to review, consolidate and revise the guidelines issued so far. ”

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office memorandum elaborated on the implication of a recent order regarding periodic performance review, “FR 56 (J), FR 56 (L) or Rule 48 (of retiring a public servant to the appropriate authority) 1) (B) has full authority under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, if it is necessary to do so in public interest. The official memorandum stated, “The Government can retire in the public interest at any time, when the Government servant attains the age of 50/55 years or completes 30 years of service.

Due to certain administrative requirements, under Rule 56 of FR 56 (J), 56 (L) and CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, the right of the appropriate authority to retire a government employee prematurely will not be taken. Therefore, for the purposes of these rules a government servant can be reviewed even if he has attained the age of 50/55 years in the cases covered by FR 56 (j) or thereafter under FR 56 Have completed 30 years of government service.