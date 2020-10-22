7th Pay Commission: Modi government gave Diwali bonus to central employees, know how to get

In the midst of the Corona crisis, the Modi government gave a Diwali gift to central employees on Wednesday. The government has announced bonuses for over 30 lakh employees. The government announced it after the cabinet meeting. The government says that employees will get bonus before Dussehra.

The government sanctioned Rs 2,791 crore as Productivity Linked Incentive Bonus while Rs 906 crore has been sanctioned as Non-Productivity Linked Bonus. The government will issue Productivity and Non-Productivity Linked Bonuses for the FY 2019-2020. However, how much bonus will be given to an employee depends on the post and salary structure.

After the meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, ‘Before the Vijayadashami or Durga Puja, 30 lakh non-gazetted employees of the central government will be paid a bonus of Rs 3737 crore, this will increase the demand in the market and money in the hands of the middle class during the festival season Will happen.

These employees will get the benefit of this: The employees associated with the commercial establishment of the government will directly benefit from it. That is, those employees of Indian Railways, Post Office, Defense Productions, Employees Provident Fund Organization, Employees State Insurance Corporation who are on non-gazetted posts.

How to get bonus: The government has also made it clear that employees will get this bonus directly in their bank account. For this, the procedure of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will be adopted. The government has taken this decision to revive the sluggish economy due to the Corona crisis.

(With inputs from jansatta)