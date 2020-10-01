7th Pay Commission: Know what central government says about news on decision to stop increase in DA

Has the government withdrawn the ban on increase in DA of central employees till June next year? In response to this question, the Central Government said that no such order has been issued. If this is being said anywhere, it is fake news. In fact, for the past few days, rumours are being spread on many social media forums that the government has withdrawn the decision to ban the increase in DA.

PIB Fact Check has tweeted, refuting these rumors. The Twitter handle of PIB Fact Check states that it is being claimed that the Central Government has withdrawn the DA cut declaration by adding a separate headline to an old request letter. Actually this headline is fake. This request letter was written in May 2020. No such decision has been taken by the central government.

On 23 April 2020, the central government had announced that central employees and pensioners would not get the new DA rate ie 21% which they were to receive from 1 January 2020. In March, the DA was increased from 17% to 21%. Apart from this it was also announced that no arrears will be received from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2021. Now the DA rate will be revisited on 1 July 2021.

Apart from this, it has also been decided that additional installment of DA will not be given to central government employees and dearness relief to central pensioners till 1 January 2020. In April order it was also said that at the current rate, Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will continue. The PIB’s tweet makes it clear that the April order has not been withdrawn as was being reported on social media.

(The Hindi version of this story was published by jansatta.com)