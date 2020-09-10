7th Pay Commission: Know Modi government’s important information; central employees will get full benefit

The Narendra Modi Government has given great relief to the disabled employees of the Central Government. The Government has clarified the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWD) – 2016. The government has said that the disabled government employees, who seek voluntary retirement (VRS) due to their difficulties, can remain in service with the same pay scale and benefits.

The Ministry of Personnel introduced this clarification in an order issued on Monday. The order mentions the separate protections granted to the differently-abled under the Act. The government has made it clear that any discrimination against the disabled is not acceptable.

Citing the provisions of Section 20 of the Americans with Disabilities Act (RPWD) – 2016, it stated that government institutions must provide appropriate and conducive environment for employees with disabilities. No person shall be prevented from promotion on the basis of disability. There should not be any discrimination against such employees in employment related matters.

The ministry’s clarification came at a time when employees are applying for VRS on the basis of difficulties caused by disability. Along with this, they are also being told lack of knowledge about their rights. It came to the notice of the officials that the disabled employees are not aware of the protection provided under the relevant laws.

