The government has taken several important decisions so far this year on the Dearness Allowance (DA), Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), Leave Travel Concession (LTC) and bonus of central employees. The government first disappointed the DA over the DA this year due to the Corona crisis. The government had decided that the Dearness Allowance of employees would not be increased from January 2020 to June 2021. After this decision, employees are being paid DA at the old rate (17 per cent) only.

Subsequently, government extended the two-year Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) facility for the employees to travel to the Northeast, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jammu and Kashmir. Along with this, the condition of attaching boarding passes with LTA was lifted in June, although employees now have to give self-declaration.

After deciding on DA and LTA, the government has introduced LTC voucher scheme for employees before Diwali. In this, employees can buy goods or services of value equal to 3 times the rail or air fare in lieu of holidays.

At the same time, more than 30 lakh central employees have been given bonus gifts before Dussehra. The government has said that before Vijayadashami or Durga Puja, 30 lakh non-gazetted employees of the central government will be paid a bonus of Rs 3737 crore, this will increase the demand in the market and the middle class will have money in the festival season.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)