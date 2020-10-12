The Central Government has decided to give Rs 10,000 as festival advance, giving a big gift of festive season to the employees. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that this decision has been taken for one time only.

It is worthwhile to mention here that under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, any such advance was said to be prohibited. However, this decision has been taken by the government to increase the demand in the Corona era. This amount will be released to government employees by January 31, 2020.

Let us know, how will this decision of the government apply:

Central government employees have received this amount in advance, which they have to return. However, this amount will be completely interest free and employees will have to refund this amount in 10 installments of Rs 1,000. This amount of Rs 10,000 advance will be available as a prepaid RuPay card. This amount can be spent till 31 March 2021.

According to the central government, an amount of Rs 4,000 crore can be released under the Festival Advance Scheme. Not only this, if such a scheme will be brought by the states also, then an additional amount of Rs 8,000 crore will be spent on it. The government believes that this will increase demand and accelerate the economy.

LTC cash voucher facility: Not only this, to increase the demand in the economy, the government has decided to give cash vouchers in the form of LTC to the central employees. With this amount they will have to buy non-food GST related items.

The Finance Minister said that central employees can buy items with a GST of 12% or more. These items have to be purchased in digital mode. Please tell that LTC is paid to the central employees every 4 years. With this amount, the employee can go to his hometown or any other destination.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)