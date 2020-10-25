7th Pay Commission: Government can take decision on DA of central employees after this day, salary will be increased!

Dearness Allowance (DA) is being given at the old rate itself to the central employees due to Corona crisis. The central government is paying DA at the rate of 17 percent to the employees. Employees have to be satisfied at the rate of 31 December 2019. The government had increased the DA by four percent. The current rate is 21 percent. Dearness allowance will not be available at current rates till July 2021.

Due to Corona, dearness allowance of employees will not increase from January 2020 to June 2021. In such a situation, employees can get the gift on DA now only after June 2021. The government will clarify the situation on this only after June 30. Employees will be paid a rate DA because if the corona crisis were not there, the employees would have been paid 21 per cent DA.

DA increases twice a year, in January and July, in DA of central government employees. Currently, it will not increase for one and a half years. The government pays DA to employees and pensioners to keep purchasing power from rising daily living expenses and rate hikes after rising inflation. All India Consumer Price Index based inflation rate is used to calculate this.

This relief to the employees among Corona: For the festive season, the Modi government has offered a Travel Concession (LTC) Cash Voucher Scheme. Under this scheme, employees can buy goods or services of value equal to 3 times the rail or air fare in lieu of holidays. At the same time, bonus has also been given to the employees. The government has released Productivity and Non-Productivity Linked Bonuses for the financial year 2019-2020.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)