In the midst of the Corona crisis, the Mizoram government has halted the pay cut for government employees in view of the slight improvement in the state’s financial conditions. On Friday, a government order said that the salary cut decision for the period from June to August will be valid only till July. That is, the salary cut of government employees will be effective till July.

It has also been said in the order that now the employees will get full salary from the month of August. It states that employees holding General Provident Fund (GPF) account can receive deferred salary in their GPF account or through cash. For employees opting for the credit option in GPF account, deferred salary for the months of June and July will be repaid in one installment along with payment of August salary.

In June, amid the growing transition to the Corona crisis epidemic, it was decided that 15 per cent of the salary of Group-A employees, 10 per cent for Group-B employees and five per cent temporary salary for Group-C and D employees will be deducted.

Relief to these personnel too: Salaries have been released to 2800 employees of Jammu & Kashmir Bank. The salaries of these employees have been released on the orders of the Jammu and Kashmir Court. Actually, the Anti-Corruption Srinagar trial court had issued instructions to withhold the salaries of these bank employees.