7th Pay Commission: Dearness allowance increases twice a year, but this year the central employees are deprived of it

Central employees have suffered dearness allowance (DA) due to Corona crisis. The government is giving dearness allowance to the employees at the old rate. Dearness allowance is increased twice a year. In January this year, the DA was increased by four per cent but the old rate was restored after the Corona crisis and then the lockdown. After this, dearness allowance also did not increase in July.

The central government increases the DA on January 1 and July 1 every year, keeping in mind that pensioners and workers can maintain their standard of living with rising inflation. In January, the government had increased it by four per cent, after which it rose from 17 per cent to 21 per cent.

At present, dearness allowance is being given at the old rate till June 30, 2021. According to December 31, 2019, this rate is being given from 17 percent on dearness allowance. Only after 1 July 2021, a decision will be taken on the increase in dearness allowance.

In the Corona era, there were some decisions which are currently impacting the pockets of the employees, so many facilities were also given. The government has extended the Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) facility of personnel for two years for travel to Northeast, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has shared this information.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense has given great relief to the defense personnel. The Ministry has repealed the rule of minimum continuous service of seven years for getting enhanced Ordinary Family Pension (EOFP). This pension is given to the defense personnel in the event of their death.

