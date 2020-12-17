7th Pay Commission: Central Workers Likely To Get These Gifts Next Year, Salary Will Start Increasing

Due to the Corona crisis, central employees and pensioners are being paid the old rate of dearness allowance (DA). The present rate is 21 per cent but after the effect on the state exchequer due to lockdown and corona crisis, the rate of 17 per cent has been implemented.

This arrangement for personnel and pensioners has been implemented till June 2021. Only then the government can give relief on DA. If this happens, then the employees will start getting more salary, while the pensioners will get more pension.

Every year the dearness allowance of central employees is increased in the month of July. But in April, this decision was taken on dearness allowance. Dearness allowance is given to improve the standard of living of government employees. It is increased twice a year. This is done so that the level of standard of living of employees is not affected after inflation increases.

It is worthwhile to mention here that after the ‘scissors’ on the DA, more than 30 lakh non-gagged employees have been paid Diwali bonuses on the occasion of Dussehra. Along with this, relief has also been given on LTA and LTC. The LTC Cash Voucher Scheme was announced on 12 October by the Central Government.

Under this, employees can purchase services and goods that attract 12 per cent or more GST. Till now, the central employees were given LTC benefits only on traveling, otherwise, they had to be deprived of it.

(Source: jansatta.com)