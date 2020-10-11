7th Pay Commission: Central Government Pay Matrix Opportunity For These Job Aspirants

If you are in need of central government job and get paid in 7th Pay Commission scale, here is a best opportunity as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to many posts.

Candidates, who want to apply for these posts, must know that the application process will be closed on October 29, 2020. These recruitments are being held for many posts including Assistant Engineer, Foreman, Senior Scientific Assistant. Online applications have been sought on these posts.

Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being bellow.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Important Date

Application Start Date: October 10, 2020

Application deadline: October 29, 2020

Vacancy Details: Assistant Engineer, Foreman, Senior Scientific Assistant and Specialist Grade including many other posts – 44 vacant posts

Educational Qualification: The minimum educational qualification for applying to these posts has been determined to be a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Apart from this, the posts have been determined differently. For which candidates see the notification (link given below).

Application process: Interested applicants for these posts can apply online through the official website upsc.gov.in. Before registering, candidates should download and read the notification from the given slide. Keep in mind that in case of any kind of error, the application can be canceled.

Application fee:

For general, OBC and economically weaker male candidates the application fee is Rs 25. However, Candidates of other category will not have to pay any kind of application fee.

Click here for the official website

Click here to read the official notification

Click here to apply online. (Apply Online)