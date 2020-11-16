7th Pay Commission: Central Government Likely To Hike DA From This Date

A lot has changed due to the Corona epidemic. Salaries of MPs, MLAs, Supreme Court judges and the Prime Minister have been cut. In such a situation, the salary of the central government employees was not cut, but the government stopped the dearness allowances (DA) they get every year. But there is a good news for them and not only for government employees alone but also for the pensioners.

4 percent increase in DA

The central government has decided that from January this year to July next year, it is stopping Dearness Allowance for employees and pensioners (Employees and Pensioners). And this allowance will not be available next year either. Though this moratorium is till July, but when the allowance starts getting, the government will have increased it by 4 percent. According to highly placed sources, from July 2021, DA will increase by 4 percent.

Big burden of salary, pension on central government

Currently, more than 50 lakh employees work under the services of the Central Government. At the same time, the government gives pension to about 61 lakh former employees. It costs a huge amount. But this time the corona epidemic has messed up the government’s budget.

Income from tax decreased, difficulties in front of government

The income from the central government’s annual tax revenue has come down drastically. Not only direct tax, but collection of indirect tax has also reduced. That is why the government has stopped releasing the amount of dearness allowance to the employees twice a year. However, after the situation improves, the government will start giving them allowances regularly. But the deal of loss for government employees is that the government will not give any allowance between January 2020 and July 2021 for a year and a half.

(Source: zeenews.india.com)