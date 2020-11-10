7th Pay Commission: Central employees who are getting benefits of LTA, LTC and bonus, to get DA after this day!

So far this year, the Modi Government has given good news on Leave Travel Allowance, Leave Travel Concession and Diwali Bonus. At the same time, due to the Corona crisis, Dearness Allowance (DA) is being paid at the old rate (17 percent) only whereas employees should get it at the rate of 21 per cent. It is impacting 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners.

The dearness allowance of central government employees will not increase from January 2020 to June 2021. That is, till July next year, the effective rate of dearness allowance will be 17 percent. When the allowance of employees will increase and when to be paid at the rate of 21 per cent, it can be decided only after July 2021. Both central employees and pensioners can get relief after July next year.

However, after the decision on dearness allowance, the government has given good news to employees on Leave Travel Allowance, Leave Travel Concession and Diwali Bonus. The government has extended leave travel allowance for employees for two years to travel to Northeast, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jammu and Kashmir.

At the same time, LTC voucher scheme has been introduced for employees. In this, employees can buy goods or services of value equal to 3 times the rail or air fare in lieu of holidays. Apart from all this, Diwali bonuses have also been issued to central employees. This bonus has been issued to more than 30 lakh non-gaged employees.

