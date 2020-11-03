7th Pay Commission: Central Employees Get 17 Percent DA Instead Of 21, But Now They Will Get These Three Benefits

Central employees are getting 17 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) instead of 21 percent due to Corona crisis. Dearness allowance will not increase from January 2020 to June 2021 of central government employees.

The government has also banned the DA hike to be held in January 2021. In this case, the decision on DA can be taken after July next year. However, the government has been relieved on leave travel allowance (LTA), leave travel concession (LTC) and bonus to the central employees who are frustrated with DA.

The government has extended LTA facility for two years for travel to the Northeast, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jammu and Kashmir. Under LTA, employees get travel allowance if they go somewhere else. Employees can go for a walk with their family or alone. Apart from this, LTC Cash Voucher Scheme has been introduced. In this, employees can buy goods or services of value equal to 3 times the rail or air fare in lieu of holidays.

The government is offering an advance of Rs 10 this festive season. It can be availed through prepaid RuPay card. The prepaid RuPay card will be active till March 31, 2021. That is, this amount can be spent till March 31, 2021. This loan is interest free.

At the same time, more than 30 lakh employees have been given bonuses. Productivity and non-productivity linked bonuses have been issued for FY 2019-2020. However it has been given to non-gagged employees only.

