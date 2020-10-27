7th Pay Commission: CCL For Male Central Government Employees

In what can be considered as a piece of good news for lakhs of central government employees, the union government has also entitled male employees to ‘Child Care Leave’ (CCL). This decision has been taken in the series of major reforms suggested by the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT).

Informing about the development, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the provision of CCL is only for male employees who are playing the role of both parents. It may also include employees who are widower or divorced.

Government employees can also avail of Leave Travel Concession

With this, he said that this order has been issued some time back, but the information about it has not yet reached the people properly. In addition, employees can also avail of LTC, even if they are on child care leave. A male employee taking leave will be given 100 percent salary for the first 365 days and 80 percent salary the next 365 days.

Government also made new rules for the care of disabled children

Jitendra Singh said about another reform, that now any government employee can take child care leave for the care of a disabled child. Earlier, the maximum age limit of the child was set at 22 years.

PM Modi showed personal interest in such reforms: Jitendra Singh

Singh also said that PM Modi showed personal interest in such reforms and for this reason many decisions can be taken separately. He said that our government has taken many reformist steps during the last 6 years.

The objective of all these reforms is that government employees can perform their capabilities better. Along with this, the Minister also added that in the past years, there has been strict action against corrupt government employees.

(With inputs from jagran.com)