Good news for central employees. The government has changed the pension rules for employees. After this, on the untimely death of an employee, his dependents or family will not have to bother for provisional pension. The Government has relaxed certain provisions under Rule 80A of CCS (Pension) Rules 1972 to avoid any problem while claiming. This move of the government will benefit millions of employees of the country.

As per the prevailing rule, if the death certificate and bank details of the concerned employee along with Form No. 14 are given and the headquarters is not objected by these documents, then the family pension amount is released at the same time. However, there is no change in the rules for the issuance of gratuity in the event of death. If the provisional pension of an employee has become more, then later this amount will be adjusted after deducting the amount from death gratuity.

For CAPF personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, it has now been made a new rule that if they die within the period of service then the provisional pension will be paid immediately to their dependents and relatives. In this case, one will not have to wait for the report of the final operational casualty.

Employees will have this facility

After the new rules, the family members of the employee will get many facilities. Regardless of the length of service period of an employee, this will no longer be an obstacle in the payment of pension. It is no longer mandatory to check service for the release of pension amount. Till now, service has been seen only in cases of graduation. If some due comes out on an employee then that amount will be deducted from the death gratuity. The payment of the sanctioned pension will be initially released till 6 months from the date of death of the employee. With the advice of Pay and Accounts Department and approval of HOD, the duration of such interim family pension will not be extended for more than 6 months at a time.

Now this is the arrangement

According to the Civil Service Code, the current rule is that if a government employee dies during the service period, his nominee, family members are given the amount of pension and death gratuity. However this process takes a lot of time. In such a situation, the family of the deceased has to face a lot of inconvenience. The head of the department is to accept the payment of this provisional pension. Under Rule 80, the Head of Department sends the case to the Accounts and Payments Branch. Here many types of papers are sought from the applicant. They are difficult to collect. Even if these are presented, it takes a long time to get the amount. Since these cases are in excess, it takes time to settle them. But now the Central Government has decided that under Rule 54 (2) (ii) CCS (Pension) Rules, the pension amount will also be given to one whose duration of service is less than one year.

These are the essential rules of family pension

For your information, let us know that the Family Pension Scheme Family Pension Scheme 1971 provides that the family pension is mainly given to the Central Government Employee widow or widower of the Central Employee. It is also for the families of the employees whose death during their service period.

But at the time of the death of the Central Employee Central Employee, if the age of the child of the employee is less than 25 years, then he is also eligible for family pension. Until that child is married, he is given this Family Pension family pension.

Second condition is that as long as his monthly income is less than 9 thousand rupees, he will get pension. This eligibility ceases to be more than 9 thousand rupees.

If the daughter of the deceased employee is unmarried, widowed or divorced, then also she will be entitled to get family pension. These family pension scheme rules are applicable to all the rest of the central employees including employees of Central Armed Forces like CRPF, CRPF and CISF. Now all these employees will benefit from the changed rule.