7th Pay Commission: Big decision for central pensioners taken; know in detail

The central government pensioners can store Pension Payment Order (PPO) in DigiLocker. The Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) found that many pensioners have lost the original copy of their PPO over time, after which they face difficulties in doing pension related tasks.

This system has been implemented to end this problem of pensioners and the department forever. The government implemented this system from the month of August. After the implementation of this system, it is no longer mandatory to give physical copy of PPO to pensioners.

The E-PPO is also valid like physical copy. The e-PPO facility has been created with Future Software. This system enables any pensioner to get an instant printout of the latest copy of their PPO from their DigiLocker account.

This initiative will create a permanent record of related PPOs in DigiLocker as well as the delay in reaching the PPO’s new pensioners.

DigiLocker is a kind of virtual locker, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015. It is convenient to keep e-copy of many types of government documents. For example, documents related to driving, voter ID and Aadhaar etc.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)