7th Pay Commission: Apply soon for this central government job to get salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh; check details

NCT Delhi (National Capital Territory of Delhi) has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the vacant posts of General Duty Medical Officer (Homeopathy). Job notification has been released on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) upsconline.nic.in.

The total number of vacancies is 7 and after the successful completion of the recruitment process, the selected candidate will be appointed at Group “A” level-10 pay scale.

As per the notification, the recruits are in permanent positions but the selected candidate will be placed on probation for a period of one year after selection.

Selected candidates will be given monthly salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 and dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA) and other allowances based on 7th Pay Commission.

To apply, a candidate must have a degree in Homeopathy of a University or Statutory State Board/ Council recognized under the Homeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 and enroll on the State Register or Central Homeopathy.

The maximum age limit is 35 years for general and EWS category candidates. For reserved category candidates, this age limit is 40 years.

The last date to apply for the post of interested candidate official website upsconline.nic.in is September 10, 2020.

