79 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 79 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

With the detection of the fresh 79 cases, the number of positive cases in the State rose to 1517.

Out of 79 cases, Ganjam district reported 5 cases while Cuttack district reported 16 and Jajpur district reported 2 cases.

The other districts which reported COVID positive cases today are Balasore (4), Khurda (4), Puri (4), Kendrapara (6), Nayagarh (3), Bolangir (14), Angul (1), Keonjhar (8), Kandhamal (7), Dhenkanal (3) and Jharsuguda (1).

Sonepur district joined the list of the coronavirus affected districts with the detection of one positive case.

It is worthwhile to mention here that with 103 cases, the State recorded highest single-day positive cases yesterday.

Here is the complete list of the districts and the cased they have till now: