79 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Total Recovery Stands At 812

Bhubaneswar: Another 79 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha and are being discharged informed the Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW Dept.) Government of Odisha.

11 are from Ganjam

5 from Jajpur

17 from Balasore

4 from Cuttack

28 from Bhadrak

3 from Keonjhar

2 from Khurda

2 from Bolangir

7 from Puri

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 812.