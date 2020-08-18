Cuttack: As many as 79 persons have been tested positive for Covid in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha taking the total number of affected persons in the city to 2516, officials said.

Among the fresh positives 31 cases have been reported from containment zones, while 12 cases have been detected in institutional quarantine centre, 13 cases from home quarantine and 23 local contact cases.

With this, the active cases in the city has reached 921.