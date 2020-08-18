covid cases in cuttack

79 Covid Positives In Cuttack (CMC) Today, 2516 People Affected Till Date

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 79 persons have been tested positive for Covid in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha taking the total number of affected persons in the city to 2516, officials said.

Among the fresh positives 31 cases have been reported from containment zones, while 12 cases have been detected in institutional quarantine centre, 13 cases from home quarantine and 23 local contact cases.

With this, the active cases in the city has reached 921.

You might also like
State

Maoist Poster Surfaces In Kandhamal District Of Odisha

State

Online Application For 2213 Police SI, Sergeant Posts Begins; Apply Soon to get…

State

KIIT University Odisha Bags 1st Rank In India; ARIIA 2020 Ranking

State

Toppers Of BSE Examination Awarded DMF HSC Scholarship In Odisha’s Keonjhar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

https://kalingatv.com/

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7