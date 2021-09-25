79 children test Covid positive among 602 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 602 Covid-19 positive cases including 79 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,23,735 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.

As of now 10,09,582 patients have recovered including 494 in the last 24 hours in the state. The number of total active cases stands at 5,930.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 24

3. Bhadrak: 7

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 74

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 7

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 34

12. Jajpur: 16

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 2

16. Kendrapada: 3

17. Keonjhar: 1

18. Khurda: 266

19. Koraput: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 19

21. Nayagarh: 8

22. Puri: 13

23. Rayagada: 4

24. Sambalpur: 23

25. Sonepur: 3

26. Sundargarh: 5

27. State Pool: 63