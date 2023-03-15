77,931 classrooms will be constructed in Odisha, Min Samir Dash

Bhubaneswar: The dilapidated school buildings in Odisha that are unsafe shall be demolished said the Minister in the assembly on Wednesday.

According to the report presented in the Odisha Assembly today by the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, there are as many as 11,929 school buildings are in dilapidated condition.

The Minister further said that, instructions have been given to demolish all the unsafe school buildings all over Odisha.

It is to be noted that additional 77,931 classrooms will be constructed, further informed the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash in the Assembly today.

Detailed report awaited.