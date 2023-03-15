Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

77,931 classrooms will be constructed in Odisha, Min Samir Dash

The dilapidated school buildings in Odisha that are unsafe shall be demolished said the Minister in the assembly on Wednesday. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
more classrooms in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The dilapidated school buildings in Odisha that are unsafe shall be demolished said the Minister in the assembly on Wednesday.

According to the report presented in the Odisha Assembly today by the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, there are as many as 11,929 school buildings are in dilapidated condition.

Take a look

Drivers strike in Odisha, people face numerous issues

Archana Nag case: Orissa HC grants bail to husband

The Minister further said that, instructions have been given to demolish all the unsafe school buildings all over Odisha.

It is to be noted that additional 77,931 classrooms will be constructed, further informed the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash in the Assembly today.

Detailed report awaited.

Sudeshna Panda 5473 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Salary of MLAs in Odisha likely to be increased

State

Leopard attack in Nuapada of Odisha, locals panic

State

Under construction bridge collapses in Kendrapara of Odisha

State

Rs 1 crore worth ganja seized in Koraput of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7