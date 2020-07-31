COVID
772 more COVID19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries cross 20,000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 772 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Friday, informed the State Health and Family welfare department. The Total recoveries from Covid-19 today crossed the 20,000 mark in the state.

As per the latest update of the Health Dept, the fresh recoveries include 212  persons from Ganjam district, 116 from Cuttack, 81 from Khordha, 68 from Keonjhar, 41 from Koraput, 31 from Rayagada, 27 from Gajapati, 24 from Sundargarh, 21 from Jajpur, 20 from Kalahandi, 19 from Nabarangpur, 18 from Mayurbhanj, 14 from Kandhamal, 12 from Malkangiri, 11 from Sambalpur, 10 each from Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Puri, 6 from Baragarh, 5 from Balangir, 4 from Balasore, 3 each from Boudh, Jagatsinghpur and Jharsuguda and 1 each from Angul, Nayagarh and Sonepur.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 20,517.

 

