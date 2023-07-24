76 year old man weds 46 year old woman in Ganjam of Odisha

Berhampur: In a rare occurrence, a 76 year old man reportedly married a 46 year old woman in Ganjam of Odisha recently. The two were in love for the last few years. The marriage took place at the Bhanjanagar Court.

As per reports, Ramachandra Sahu (76) of Adpada village under Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam married Surekha Sahu (46).

Ramachandra is a native of Adapada village in Sanakhemundi block, Ganjam. He had married years back. And his first wife passed away many years ago. He has two daughters out of his first wife. They are also married now.

Ramachandra is living in Talasingh village under Sikulipadar panchayat under Mohana block for the last 50 years. He runs a small business in Talasingh.

Seven years ago Ramachandra met Surekha for the first time in a feast in the Kulad village in Bhanjanagar area. From the first sight only both of them started loving each other.

Surekha was unmarried. Both of them used to talk over the phone and also met sometimes. Finally, Ramachandra proposed to marry Surekha and Surekha agreed to his proposal. Accordingly, they got married in Bhanjanagar Court on 19th July in presence of Surekha’s father, brother and nephews and nieces.

Following the Court marriage, they again got married as per Hindu Vedic tradition. This marriage took place at the Lord Ganesha temple in Talasingh village.

The villagers are happy to see that the 76 year old man finds his love at this age. Reportedly, Surekha has vowed to live with her husband till the last breath of her life.

After marriage, both of them are living in Ramachandra’s house in Talasingh. Ramachandra and Surekha have set an example for them in today’s era when husband and wife and lovebirds are living in conflict. Local people have also supported the decision of the two.

In today’s world, marriage and divorce has become a trend. In many places many problems are seen in the worldly life of the newlyweds due to misunderstandings. Even both of them do not hesitate to take their lives without trust and hope. In such a situation, the two lovers have set an example for the modern society.