76 New COVID19 Cases In Odisha, Tally Rises To 1593 In The State, Informs H&FW Dept.

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department 76 people have been tested positive for COVID19 today.

With the detection of the fresh 76 cases, the number of positive cases in the State has risen to 1593.

Out of 76 cases, the following districts have the following number of positives:

Bolangir 16,

Khurda 13,

Nuapada 13,

Cuttack 11,

Ganjam 10,

Jagatsinghpur 6,

Nayagarh, Sundergarh, Balasore 2 each,

Mayurbhanj 1

As per the records, coronavirus has spread its wings to 29 out of 30 districts of the State.

Here is the complete list of the districts and the cased they have till now:

