76 New COVID19 Cases In Odisha As State Inches Closer To 1600 Mark, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: With detection of 76 new cases, the active cases of COVID19 tally has jumped to 853 in Odisha. The tally of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1593 today.

The State Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Dept.) has shared the details of all the fresh cases. While 74 are from quarantine centres, 2 of them are local cases.

16 cases in Bolangir (All in quarantine centres. 8 Maharastra, 5 WB, 1 each of AP, Gujarat & TN returnees)

13 cases in Nuapada (All in quarantine centres. 12 Maharastra & 1 Gujarat returnees)

13 cases in Khurdha (All in quarantine centres. 10 Surat & 3 Maharashtra returnees)

11 cases in Cuttack (All in quarantine centres. 8 Gujarat, 2 Maharastra & 1 TN returnees)

10 cases in Ganjam (8 in quarantine centres. 6 Surat returnees & 2 local contact cases)

6 cases in Jagatsinghpur (All in quarantine centres. 2 WB & 4 Maharastra returnees)

2 cases in Nayagarh (All in quarantine centres. Surat returnees)

2 cases in Sundergarh (All in quarantine centres. 1 each of Jharkhand & Maharashtra returnees)

2 cases in Balasore (All in quarantine centres. 1 TN & 1 Maharashtra returnees)

1 case in Mayurbhanj (In quarantine centre. Surat returnee)