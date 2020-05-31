76 Covid19 patients recover in Odisha

76 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1126

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 76 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals in the State, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

These cured patients include 17 from Kendrapara, 16 from Ganjam, 11 from Nayagarh, 11 from Kalahandi, 5 from Jajpur and 3 each from Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Likewise, two patients each from Angul and Jagatsinghpur districts have been tested negative and recovered from the disease.

One each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundergarh districts also have recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

With the development, the total recovered cases in the State now stand at 1126. 

You might also like
State

Six Corona warriors including ASHA, Anganwadi workers infected with COVID19 in Odisha

State

Odisha govt shares details of new COVID19 cases  

State

PM Modi Praises Odisha, Its Indomitable Spirit & CM Naveen In ‘Mann Ki…

State

Ganja Laden Jackfruit Van Seized From Odisha’s Kandhamal, 4 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.