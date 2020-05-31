76 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1126

Bhubaneswar: As many as 76 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals in the State, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

These cured patients include 17 from Kendrapara, 16 from Ganjam, 11 from Nayagarh, 11 from Kalahandi, 5 from Jajpur and 3 each from Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Likewise, two patients each from Angul and Jagatsinghpur districts have been tested negative and recovered from the disease.

One each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundergarh districts also have recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

With the development, the total recovered cases in the State now stand at 1126.