76 Covid-19 rumour mongering cases registered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 76 cases have been registered for rumour mongering during lockdown in Odisha, according to an official here on Thursday.

The Odisha Police have registered 144 cases over violation of different regulations and guidelines related to coronavirus in last 24 hours, said Subroto Bagchi, Odisha government chief spokesperson on Covid-19.

The cases have been registered during April 15-16.

Of the total cases, 134 cases had been registered for violation of lockdown, 4 for home quarantine and 6 for related issues, said Bagchi. 152 people have been arrested by police for different violations.