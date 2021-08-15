75th Independence Day: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unfurls national flag, announces smart health card for 3.5 cr people

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday unfurled the Tricolour to mark the nation’s 75th Independence Day at Unit-3 Exhibition Ground here.

On the occasion of the Independence Day, CM paid homage to Mahatama Gandhi, the father of the nation and other freedom fighters. He also paid tribute to the immortal jawans who were martyred for the country and the Corona warriors who lost their life in the Covid pandemic.

The entire Odisha is my family. Every single life is precious for me. When i hear people selling their land, jewelleries and people are not allowed to attend their schools. I feel completely shattered. To alleviate the misery of the people, I am announcing Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana to be implemented in a new way, said CM Naveen Patnaik.

Smart health card for 3.5 cr people in the entire state The card will be issued in a phase manner Odisha is the first state to issue such smart health card National food security beneficiaries, State food security beneficiaries, Annapurna beneficiaries will receive health smart health cards. Upto Rs 5 lakh for families and Rs 10 lakh for women these services will be provided every year. More than 200 major hospital chains across the country including Odisha, will have free medical service.



It will create a new history in the field of healthcare across the country. I believe that this health service will be of great help in strengthening and health and safety of Odisha people. It will usher a new era in the development of the health care in the state, added CM Naveen Patnaik.