757 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,12,545

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 757 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,12,545.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 75

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 35

6. Cuttack: 67

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 9

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 13

11. Jagatsinghpur: 42

12. Jajpur: 27

13. Jharsuguda: 25

14. Kalahandi: 37

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 29

17. Keonjhar: 26

18. Khurda: 70

19. Koraput: 8

20. Malkangiri: 8

21. Mayurbhanj: 43

22. Nawarangpur: 10

23. Nayagarh: 6

24. Nuapada: 41

25. Puri: 9

26. Rayagada: 4

27. Sambalpur: 35

28. Sonepur: 1

29. Sundargarh: 52

30. State Pool: 14

