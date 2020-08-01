756 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 21273
Bhubaneswar: Another 756 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare department. They are being discharged from different COVID hospitals from across the state, it said.
According to the Health dept, the fresh recovreries include 162 persons from Khordha districts, 139 from Ganjam, 78 from Cuttack, 58 from Sundergarh, 49 from Gajapati, 33 from Bhadrak, 31 from Keonjhar, 28 from Puri, 22 from Nayagarh, 20 from Rayagada, 19 from Balasore, 18 from Koraput, 16 from Malkangiri, 13 from Nabarangpur, 10 from Kandhamal, 10 from Sambalpur, 9 from Jajpur, 9 Kendrapara, 8 from Jagatsinghpur, 7 from Baragarh, 6 each from Dhenkanal & Jharsuguda, 2 each from Bolangir & Kalahandi, 1 from Angul.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 21273, the Health dept tweeted.
