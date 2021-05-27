Bhubaneswar: As many as 750 newborns took birth amidst the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas in Odisha which took place on Wednesday that devastated some coastal districts.

According to reports, the Department of Woman & Child Development and the health workers ensured shifting of around 2100 pregnant women to hospitals who were approaching their dates of delivery prior to the landfall of cyclone.

Out of them, total of 750 babies were born during the last two days.

The WCD dept had initiated their preventive safety measure for the cyclone from May 24. The high risk pregnant women and pregnant woman with expected date of delivery (EDD) were shifted to the nearest ‘MaGruha’ / Community Health Centre (CHCs).

On Wednesday, a baby girl was born in Kendrapara district when the cyclone was in full swing and her parents have named her ‘Yash’.