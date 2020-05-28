75 more COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha

75 more COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; Tally stands at 887

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 75 persons have been recovered from COVID-19  in Odisha, Health and Family Welfare Department said on Thursday. All of them were discharged from the designated COVID Hospitals, it added.

Out of 75 recovered cases, 25 are  from Jajpur district, 19 from Ganjam, nine from Cuttack, eight from Puri, three each from Nayagarh and  Kendrapara, two each from Kandhamal and Balangir, and one each from Keonjhar, Boudh, Sambalpur and  Khordha, the department tweeted.

 

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha stood at 887.

You might also like
State

Sonu Sood assures to send Odia migrants stuck in Kerala, Maharashtra

State

Odisha CM praises courage & dedication of Sarpanch, ASHA and Anganwadi workers

State

Seven Odisha districts to witness thunderstorm with lightning

State

Human sacrifice in Odisha temple! Priest hacks man to death inside temple

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.