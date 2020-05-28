Bhubaneswar: Another 75 persons have been recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha, Health and Family Welfare Department said on Thursday. All of them were discharged from the designated COVID Hospitals, it added.

Out of 75 recovered cases, 25 are from Jajpur district, 19 from Ganjam, nine from Cuttack, eight from Puri, three each from Nayagarh and Kendrapara, two each from Kandhamal and Balangir, and one each from Keonjhar, Boudh, Sambalpur and Khordha, the department tweeted.

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha stood at 887.