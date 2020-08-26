75 local contact cases among 216 new Covid-19 positives in Cuttack city

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha reported 216 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the civic body on Wednesday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 67 cases have been recorded from home quarantine while 74 cases have been detected from institutional quarantine including nine cases from SCB medical isolation ward.

Besides, 75 number of Cov-19 positives have been reported from local contact cases.

With this, the tally of Covid-19 cases in the city has reached 3879, of which, as many as 2260 patients have been recovered from the deadly diseases.

The active cases in the city now stand at 1586, the civic body added.