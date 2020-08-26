Cuttack coronavirus August 26

75 local contact cases among 216 new Covid-19 positives in Cuttack city

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha reported 216 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the civic body on Wednesday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 67 cases have been recorded from home quarantine while 74 cases have been detected from institutional quarantine including nine cases from SCB medical isolation ward.

Besides, 75 number of Cov-19 positives have been reported from local contact cases.

With this, the tally of Covid-19  cases in the city has reached 3879, of which, as many as 2260 patients have been recovered from the deadly diseases.

The active cases in the city now stand at 1586, the civic body added.

You might also like
State

BMC Sets Up One More COVID Care Centre In Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha schools, colleges to remain closed till Durga Puja holidays

State

Army jawan murdered in Ganjam district of Odisha

State

Odisha sees highest single-day recovery of 3343 Covid-19 patients

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7